Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.47 for the Second Quarter of 2024

CHICAGO, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI), a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust, announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The regular quarterly dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $1.88 per common share, is payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 28, 2024.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: REFI) is a market-leading commercial mortgage REIT utilizing significant real estate, credit and cannabis expertise to originate senior secured loans primarily to state-licensed cannabis operators in limited-license states in the United States. REFI is part of the Chicago Atlantic platform, which has 85 employees with offices in Miami, Florida and Chicago, Illinois and has deployed over $2.1 billion in credit facilities to date.

