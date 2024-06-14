Generation Bio to Present at the 2024 TD Cowen Genetic Medicines & RNA Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO) a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced that Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual 2024 TD Cowen Genetic Medicines & RNA Summit on Friday, June 21st, 2024 at 1:50 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at investors.generationbio.com . A replay will be available there for 30 days following the event.

Generation Bio is innovating non-viral genetic medicines to provide durable and redosable treatments for hundreds of millions of patients living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing two distinct and complementary platforms: a potent, highly selective cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) delivery system and a novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) cargo produced by a scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis (RES).

