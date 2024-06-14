SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON LEASE RENEWAL

Toronto, ON, Canada, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company” or “SOP”) (NEX:SOP.H). The Company is providing an update with respect to its Other Business Arrangement (“OBA”) renewal of the Blawn Mountain mineral leases which was previously disclosed in its press release of March 22, 2024. The Company in conjunction with its proposed JV counterparty is engaged in ongoing dialogue with Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (“SITLA”) regarding the renewal.



Due to various inquiries regarding the leases, SITLA has posted a Request for Proposals for the Blawn Mountain Leases with a September 1, 2024 deadline for submissions.

The Company is of the opinion that its submission, which will contain financial and commercial development commitment disclosures from its proposed JV counterparty, will be the preferred proposal for SITLA as it is the fastest track to a sizeable commercial mining operation generating significant royalty income for SITLA.

