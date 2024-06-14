Liquid Biopsy Market Soars: Projected to Reach US$ 23.1 Bn by 2034, at an Expected CAGR of 12.2% (2024 – 2034); says TNR
Liquid Biopsy Market is Being Driven by its Ability to Detect Cancer-Related Biomarkers, such as Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) & Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid biopsy refers to a groundbreaking diagnostic technique that revolutionizes cancer detection and monitoring by analyzing biomarkers present in bodily fluids such as blood, urine, or cerebrospinal fluid. Unlike conventional tissue biopsies that involve invasive procedures to obtain samples from tumors, liquid biopsy offers a minimally invasive approach to assess tumor-related genetic alterations, including circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and circulating tumor cells (CTCs). By detecting and analyzing these biomarkers, liquid biopsy enables healthcare professionals to obtain real-time information about a patient's cancer status, including disease progression, treatment response, and the emergence of resistance mutations. This non-invasive method provides clinicians with valuable insights into tumor heterogeneity, facilitating more personalized treatment strategies tailored to individual patients. Liquid biopsy holds immense promise for early cancer detection, monitoring treatment efficacy, and guiding therapeutic decisions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and revolutionizing cancer care.
Get Sample Copy of the Report
A significant demand driver for liquid biopsy is the increasing recognition of its potential to revolutionize cancer diagnosis and treatment. As traditional tissue biopsies pose challenges such as invasiveness, limited sampling, and inability to capture tumor heterogeneity, liquid biopsy emerges as a non-invasive alternative offering real-time monitoring and comprehensive molecular profiling. The rise in cancer incidence globally further propels the demand for liquid biopsy, especially in regions with aging populations and high disease burden. Moreover, advancements in technology, such as Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR, enhance the sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy assays, expanding their utility in clinical practice and fuelling market demand. However, stringent regulatory requirements and reimbursement challenges serve as notable restraints in the liquid biopsy market. Ensuring regulatory compliance and securing reimbursement coverage for liquid biopsy tests pose significant hurdles for manufacturers and healthcare providers, potentially impeding market growth and adoption despite the promising clinical benefits offered by this innovative diagnostic approach.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Key Inclusions
Assay Kits segment is projected to witness gain exponential CAGR in the Liquid Biopsy market in the years to come. Assay kits designed for liquid biopsy applications are witnessing a significant increase in demand, fueled by the rising adoption of liquid biopsy techniques for cancer diagnostics and monitoring. These kits offer ready-to-use reagents and protocols optimized for the isolation, detection, and analysis of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs), and other biomarkers present in bodily fluids. As liquid biopsy gains prominence as a non-invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies, there is a heightened need for assay kits that streamline the workflow and ensure reproducibility and accuracy in sample processing. Additionally, the expansion of liquid biopsy applications beyond oncology, including infectious disease monitoring and prenatal screening, broadens the market for assay kits. Advancements in assay technologies, such as digital PCR and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), further fuel demand by enhancing the sensitivity and specificity of liquid biopsy assays, driving innovation in this rapidly evolving field.
Browse Related Category Reports
Hospitals and physician laboratories segment in the liquid biopsy market to gain fastest CAGR during 2024 - 2034. The demand for liquid biopsy within hospitals and physician laboratories is propelled by several key factors shaping the modern healthcare landscape. One prominent demand driver is the increasing emphasis on precision medicine and personalized oncology, wherein liquid biopsy offers a non-invasive and efficient means of obtaining real-time insights into cancer biology and treatment response. Hospitals and physician laboratories, as central hubs for cancer diagnosis and treatment, recognize the value of liquid biopsy in guiding therapeutic decisions, monitoring disease progression, and identifying actionable genetic alterations. Additionally, the growing burden of cancer globally and the need for more accessible and timely diagnostic tools further fuel the demand for liquid biopsy within these healthcare settings. Moreover, advancements in technology and the availability of comprehensive liquid biopsy platforms contribute to the increasing adoption of this innovative diagnostic approach among hospitals and physician laboratories, driving market growth in this sector.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for liquid biopsy is driven by several prominent factors shaping the healthcare landscape. One significant demand driver is the region's rapidly aging population and the corresponding increase in cancer incidence, particularly in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea. As the burden of cancer rises, there is a growing need for accurate and non-invasive diagnostic tools to facilitate early detection and personalized treatment strategies. Moreover, the region's diverse healthcare infrastructure, coupled with advancements in biotechnology and molecular diagnostics, fosters the adoption of liquid biopsy as a promising approach for cancer management. Additionally, government initiatives aimed at improving cancer care and research funding further stimulate the demand for liquid biopsy technologies, positioning the Asia-Pacific region as a key growth market in the global liquid biopsy landscape.
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Key Players:
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• Biocept Inc.
• Guardant Health
• Illumina, Inc.
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
• MDxHealth SA
• QIAGEN N.V
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Other Industry Participants
Visit our Homepage
Global Liquid Biopsy Market
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Assay Kits
• Instruments
• Services
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Circulating Biomarkers Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Circulating Tumor Cells
• Circulating Tumor DNA
• Cell-free DNA
• Extracellular Vesicles
• Other Circulating Biomarkers
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Clinical Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Early Cancer Screening
• Therapy Selection
• Treatment Monitoring
• Recurrence Monitoring
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Multi-gene Parallel Analysis using NGS
• Single-gene Analysis using PCR
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Cancer Applications
o Lung Cancer
o Breast Cancer
o Colorectal Cancer
o Prostate Cancer
o Melanoma
o Other Cancers
• Non-cancer Applications
o Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
o Organ Transplantation
o Infectious Disease Testing
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Blood Sample
• Other Sample Types
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• Reference Laboratories
• Hospitals and Physician Laboratories
• Academic & Research Centers
• Other End Users
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Jay Reynolds
The Niche Research
+1 302-232-5106
email us here