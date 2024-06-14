Virginia529 Selects eGain AI Knowledge to Elevate Customer and Advisor Experience  

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced that Virginia529 has selected the eGain Knowledge Hub™ to enhance its customer service.



Virginia529 strives to help make the financial lives of Virginians—and all Americans—better through its commitment to affordable and accessible savings programs and financial education. Available nationwide with account owners in every state, Virginia529 is the largest 529 plan, managing more than $100 billion in assets, as of February 29, 2024. In addition to being the industry leader for higher education savings, Virginia529 also administers a disability savings program (ABLEnow) and manages a state-facilitated retirement savings program (RetirePath Virginia).

Virginia529’s leadership constantly seeks new ways to assist families to best prepare them for their future financial needs, with the use of technology to improve its service being one of them.

The organization’s leadership said they knew robust knowledge management (KM) is critical to good customer service and sought to replace legacy KM systems while improving the consistency of knowledge across the enterprise.

Virginia529 selected the eGain Knowledge Hub for its comprehensive functionality, composable architecture, pre-built connectors to their Five9 call center, and managed services. With eGain, the Virginia529 contact center and operations team will have correct and compliant knowledge in one place. The service team will handle customer queries on an array of topics, including account opening, transactions, and taxes.

“We measure our success by the success of our customers,” said Vivian Shields, Chief Financial Officer at Virginia529. “We anticipate that, once fully deployed, eGain Knowledge will enhance our customer service.”

“Customer service fails when agents cannot find a single source of trusted answers,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “That is exactly what the eGain Knowledge Hub delivers. We are proud to partner with Virginia529 to further their vision.”

