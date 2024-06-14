Five Historic Properties, Formerly Held by Caltrans, Coming Back on the Market in South Pasadena with The Dave Knight Real Estate Team

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "For the first time in several decades, a group of five historic properties in South Pasadena will see the light of day," states Dave Knight of The Dave Knight Real Estate Team of Keller Williams. The City of South Pasadena was given the right to purchase the historic properties this year from Caltrans, which had previously taken these and other residential properties in eminent domain for the now defunct 710 Freeway extension. Now, these vintage historic homes will be returned to the residential real estate market for new owners to once again enjoy.

The five properties include four single family homes at: 216 Fairview Avenue, 217 Fremont Avenue, 225 Fremont Avenue, and 1707 Meridian Avenue. The fifth property is a multi-family lot with three, separate bungalows at 726 Meridian Avenue in South Pasadena. Each of these homes include authentic design elements of a time gone by, including: Craftsman Bungalow, Spanish Revival and Mid-Century Modern styles.

“We are honored to be representing the City of South Pasadena to bring these historic homes to the market,” states Dave Knight, founder of The Dave Knight Real Estate Team. “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers to acquire these homes, and help restore and return them to their original glory."

The purchase of these historic properties was made possible by the passage of Caltrans Housing Bill SB 381 in 2021, authored by State Senator Anthony Portantino. Under this bill, the City was given the green light to purchase the homes. The proceeds from the sale of these properties will then be earmarked for the development of low- and/or moderate-income housing, built in town.

“The City of South Pasadena has long been known as one of the safest and most livable cities in Southern California,” states City of South Pasadena Mayor, Evelyn G. Zneimer. “We are thrilled to have access to these historic homes--you just don’t see houses built like this anymore. We are very grateful to Senator Portantino for authoring this bill as it made it possible for us to start the process of acquiring these vacant homes and returning them to our neighborhoods and tax roll. We look forward to seeing these unique properties occupied by owners who will provide them with the loving care to restore them to their original luster.”

For More Information, Please Contact:

David Way, CEO, 626-389-1137

https://daveknightrealestate.com/sopascaltrans

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64fe6afb-df5b-4c1a-8406-95b848aa740c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b73d20a-5efd-4ec6-995b-8ba6d587d4f9

