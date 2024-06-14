Submit Release
News Search

There were 276 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,398 in the last 365 days.

Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in London on November 27, 2024

Save the date for Hydro’s Capital Markets Day 2024. The event will take place in London at the Royal Garden Hotel, 2-24 Kensington High Street on November 27, 2024 from 09:00 to 17:00 GMT, with opportunity for both in person and virtual attendance.

The event will consist of presentations held by Hydro’s Executive Leadership Team on strategic priorities, latest market development and financial targets, and Q&A and roundtable sessions with the Hydro organization.

Formal invitation with registration will be distributed later.

Best regards,
for Norsk Hydro ASA

Martine Rambøl Hagen
Head of Investor Relations
+47 91708918
Martine.Rambol.Hagen@Hydro.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Norsk Hydro: Save the date - Capital Markets Day to be held in London on November 27, 2024

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more