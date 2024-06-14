Nevron Open Vision 2024.1

Nevron Software announces the release of Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2024.1, the premier UI component suite for Blazor, WPF, WinForms, and Mac.

The Leading User Interface Components for Blazor, WPF, WinForms, and Mac Now Offer Enhanced Features and Improved Performance

Nevron Software is pleased to announce the official release of Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2024.1, the premier suite of user interface components for Blazor, WPF, WinForms, and Mac. This new release introduces significant enhancements across all major UI components, with a particular focus on the Chart, Diagram, and Rich Text Processor, further extending the capabilities of these industry-leading tools.

General NOV Improvements

Support for .NET Core 8.0: NOV now has a native build for .NET 8.0, in addition to existing support for .NET Framework 4.7.2+, .NET 6.0, and .NET 7.0.

Mac Projects Migration: NOV Mac projects have been migrated from Xamarin.Mac to .NET 8.0. They can now be used with Visual Studio Code (with the C# DevKit plugin) and JetBrains Rider.

Chart Improvements

The new version of NOV Chart for .NET includes several powerful new features:

Surface Series: Adds support for Grid Surface, Mesh Surface, Triangulated Surface, and Vertex Surface Series, with real-time, shader-optimized rendering and various visualization options.

Trendline Series: Allows visualization of Exponential, Linear, Logarithmic, Polynomial, Power, and Moving Average trendlines.

Data Import: Supports importing single and multiple data series from various sources including IEnumerable, INIterable<T>, NDataTable, NDbDataReader, etc.

Data Binding: Enables binding multiple data series to a data source for automatic refresh when the data source changes.

Data Analysis: Integrates with NOV Formula Calculator to display arithmetic, statistical, and financial functions like moving average, power, standard deviation, statistical distributions, and more.

Enhanced existing features include:

UI Improvements: New Ribbon and Command bar interface with support for exporting chart images to raster and vector formats, modifying chart projection and palette, and more.

Enhanced PDF Export UI: Improved to support multiple pages.

Diagram Improvements

The new version of NOV Diagram for .NET introduces layers:

Layers: Allows assigning page items to multiple layers for better grouping, visibility, protection, and control. Layers are also recognized during Visio drawings import and export.

Enhanced existing features include:

Improved Microsoft Visio Import-Export: Enhanced support for VSDX (Drawings) and VSSX (Stencils) formats, including shape protections and improved import of invisible shapes.

Improved Import of Visio 2003-2010 Formats: Completely rewritten import for VSD (Drawings) and VSX (Stencils), offering faster and more accurate performance.

Improved Family Tree Diagrams: Persons are now ordered by birth date and relationships by marriage date.

Rich Text Improvements

The new version introduces:

NSimpleRichTextView: A new slimmed-down version of the control mimicking WordPad functionality, without allowing the import/pasting of tables, multiple sections, etc.

Nevron Open Vision for .NET 2024.1 continues to lead the industry with its robust, feature-rich user interface components, now with even more powerful capabilities and enhanced performance. For more information about this release and to download the latest version, please visit Nevron Software's official website.

About Nevron

Nevron Software is a leading provider of premium data visualization components for .NET, specializing in powerful, flexible, and highly efficient solutions for charting, diagramming, and rich text processing.