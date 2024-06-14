Submit Release
Inclusion of new stamp theme for Year 2024

MACAU, June 14 - Inclusion of new stamp theme for Year 2024

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau

2024-06-14 16:00

Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a new stamp theme will be included in 2024: “50th Anniversary of the Inauguration of Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge” to be issued on 5th October.

Inclusion of new stamp theme for Year 2024

