Media Monitoring Tools Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Media Monitoring Tools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Media Monitoring Tools Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the media monitoring tools market size is predicted to reach $8.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The growth in the media monitoring tools market is due to the rising adoption of social media. North America region is expected to hold the largest media monitoring tools market share. Major players in the media monitoring tools market include Agility PR Solutions LLC, BoomSonar Suite, Burrelle's Information Services LLC, Cision US Inc., Coosto, Hootsuite Inc., Lucidya LLC.

Media Monitoring Tools Market Segments

• By Component: Software, Service

• By Type: Print Media Monitoring, Social Media Monitoring, Broadcast Media Monitoring, Online Media Monitoring, Other Types

• By Deployment Model: On Premise, Cloud

• By Application: Customer Experience And PR Management, Real-Time Analytics, Content Management, Digital Marketing And Sales Management, Other Applications

• By End User: Healthcare, BFSI, IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global media monitoring tools market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Media monitoring tools refer to a collection of tools that help in keeping track of online presence. It is used to follow target consumers, evaluate attitudes about any business, and assess communications and marketing initiatives.

The main media monitoring tools component types are software, and service. Software refers to a collection of instructions, or a set of """"programs"""" that carry out certain actions in response to the user's requests. The various deployment models are on premise, and cloud. The other types are print media monitoring, social media monitoring, broadcast media monitoring, online media monitoring, and other applied in customer experience and PR management, real-time analytics, content management, digital marketing and sales management, and others. The end users are healthcare, BFSI, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and others.

