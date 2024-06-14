Animal Health Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Animal Health Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $76.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's "Animal Health Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market.

The growth in the animal health market is due to the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest animal health market share. Major players in the animal health market include Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale.

Animal Health Market Segments

• By Product: Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Feed Additives, Diagnostics, Equipment And Disposables, Other Products

• By Animal Type: Commercial, Companion

• By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical

• By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Animal Care And Rehabilitation Centers, Diagnostic Centers

• By Geography: The global animal health market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Animal health is defined as a term that covers animal diseases and the relationship between animal welfare, environment protection, human health, and food safety. Animal health is used for sustaining the healthy development of animals.

The main products in animal health market are vaccines, pharmaceuticals, medicinal feed additives, diagnostics, equipment and disposables and others. Commercial animals or livestock can be defined as living animals that are grown or raised for commercial purposes. Animal health is used for improving the productivity of commercial animals, extracting income, and keeping all animals disease free. These are used by commercial and companion animal types through oral, parenteral and topical route of administration. These are used by various end users such as veterinary hospitals and clinics, animal care and rehabilitation centers and diagnostic centers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Animal Health Market Characteristics

3. Animal Health Market Trends And Strategies

4. Animal Health Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Animal Health Market Size And Growth

……

27. Animal Health Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Animal Health Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

