Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Distributed Solar Power Generation Global Market Report 2024

The distributed solar power generation market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $182.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Distributed Solar Power Generation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the distributed solar power generation market size is predicted to reach $182.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.

The growth in the distributed solar power generation market is due to the increasing demand for electricity and consumption. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest distributed solar power generation market share. Major players in the distributed solar power generation market include TotalEnergies SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Tesla Inc., General Electric Co., Siemens Energy AG, ABB Ltd., NextEra Energy Inc.

Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Segments

• By Technology: Concentrated Solar Power Systems, Photovoltaic Systems

• By Solar Module: Polycrystalline, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Cadmium Telluride, Monocrystalline, Other Solar Modules

• By End-User: Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global distributed solar power generation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Distributed solar power generation refers to generating electricity from solar energy using a network of small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems installed in various locations, such as rooftops, building facades, or nearby land areas where the electricity is consumed. These systems are smaller than centralized power plants, ranging from residential rooftops to larger commercial installations, with up to 10 megawatts (MW) capacities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Characteristics

3. Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Trends And Strategies

4. Distributed Solar Power Generation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size And Growth

……

27. Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

