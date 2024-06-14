Young people say politicians don't care about their mental health

That’s according to new research from three major mental health organisations - Children and Young People’s Mental Health Coalition, Mind and YoungMinds – released today.

The charities say the findings should serve as a wake-up call for politicians on the need for mental health to be a priority this election and for the next government. They add that there are very clear solutions that should be taken forward.

Politicians don’t care about or understand young people’s mental health

Less than half of young people (43%) say the main political parties running for the next election care about their mental health1. And nearly three in five adults (59%) say that politicians have not done enough on this issue over the last decade and less than a quarter of voters (23%) think it will be prioritised in this election2.

When asked why they don’t think the main political parties care about their mental health, over half of young people who thought this (52%) said there was a lack of understanding of what they are going through3. There is also a sense from a sizeable proportion (41%) of young people that politicians don’t believe the scale of the issue4.

Parents fear over state of mental health services

9.5m million parents, which equates to almost half (49%) of all parents, say they’re concerned the state of mental health services will have an impact on their children’s futures.5

The state of mental health services was an even greater concern for parents than climate change, jobs, education, crime, and war and conflict6.

Youth mental health crisis

Latest NHS data shows probable mental health problems have skyrocketed in the last few years: 1 in 5 young people now have a probable mental health condition up from 1 in 9 in 20177. And there are more referrals to services than ever before, witha huge unmet need in the wider population of young people.

Fund the hubs

The organisations are calling on the next government to start the rollout of early support hubs, to provide services for young people up to the age of 25 and give young people a place to get help before they’re in crisis (a policy backed by 67% of voters8), within its first year.

Evidence shows existing hubs can engage certain young people who have left school, people from LGBTQIA+ and Black and minority ethnic communities more readily than Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services and school counselling.

Chloe, 21, YoungMinds Activist, said:

“I hope the next government makes ending the current mental health crisis a priority, particularly with a focus on young people’s mental health. From personal experience, I know early intervention can be crucial in both prevention and recovery, and I hope the next government funds and supports the establishment of early support hubs, and more mental health services for young people.”

Anonymous parent:

“My child had started self-harming and engaging in risky behaviours before they got any help. By then, it was too far down the line, and we continued to experience crisis after crisis, which resulted in an inpatient admission.

“It really didn’t need to be this way. If early help had been available, if I had been believed when I asked for help, if there were not long waiting lists, if school had understood, maybe our story would be different.

“We did come out the other side, but we are one of the lucky families, because not every child makes it. That is the devastating reality of this lack of investment in children’s mental health. Lives are lost or changed forever, and this cannot go on. There are an ‘army’ of parents out there who are fighting for our children. It’s time to stop having to fight, because we deserve better.”

Dr Sarah Hughes, Chief Executive of Mind, said:

“The reality is the mental health system is at breaking point. The scale and severity of mental health need among children and young people is spiralling, but the level and quality of care needed is simply not there.

“When young people and their parents speak together with one voice, politicians need to listen. Investing in services like early support hubs for children and young people is a crucial way for politicians to show they understand the mental health challenges young people are facing and that they’re committed to tackling the issue. We can’t afford to wait a moment longer to prioritise mental health for current and future generations.”