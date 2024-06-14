Kidney Transplant Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Kidney Transplant Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the kidney transplant market size is predicted to reach $7.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The growth in the kidney transplant market is due to the rise in the incidence of renal disorders and kidney failure. North America region is expected to hold the largest kidney transplant market share. Major players in the kidney transplant market include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., Medtronic Plc., TransMedics Inc.

Kidney Transplant Market Segments

• By Transplant Type: Deceased-Donor Kidney Transplant, Living-Donor Kidney Transplant, Expanded Criteria Donor

• By Age Group: Adult, Pediatrics

• By Application: Drug Delivery, Capsule Endoscopy, Patient Monitoring

• By End-User: Transplant Centers, Hospitals, Academic And Research Institutes

• By Geography: The global kidney transplant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A kidney transplant is a surgical procedure that involves replacing a diseased or non-functioning kidney with a healthy kidney from a donor. It is a treatment option for individuals with end-stage kidney disease or severe kidney dysfunction that cannot be adequately managed with other therapies, such as dialysis.

The main types of kidney transplants are deceased-donor kidney transplants, living-donor kidney transplants, and expanded-criteria donor kidney transplants. A deceased-donor kidney transplant refers to a surgical procedure where a kidney is obtained from a deceased donor and transplanted into a recipient who has end-stage renal disease (ESRD). This is performed in both adult and pediatric patients with drug delivery, capsule endoscopy, and patient monitoring applications. These are performed by various end users such as transplant centers, hospitals, and academic and research institutes.

Read More On The Kidney Transplant Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/kidney-transplant-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Kidney Transplant Market Characteristics

3. Kidney Transplant Market Trends And Strategies

4. Kidney Transplant Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Kidney Transplant Market Size And Growth

……

27. Kidney Transplant Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Kidney Transplant Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

