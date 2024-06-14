Keeper Security’s Survey Finds Growing Number of Tech Tools Makes Cybersecurity Professionals Feel Out of Control
Research reveals the average cybersecurity stack comprises 32 solutions, highlighting need for consolidated platforms to effectively combat modern cyber threats
Instead of perpetuating a reactive ‘whack-a-mole’ approach, security professionals must adopt a comprehensive strategy that integrates existing tools into a cohesive framework. ”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New research by Keeper Security, the leading provider of cloud-based zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, secrets, connections and privileged access, reveals nearly half of security professionals (48%) say they favour standalone security solutions for specific issues. Yet, this has resulted in security pros grappling with 32 different security solutions in their tech stacks, on average, and some managing hundreds of different security tools. Moreover, one in 10 cybersecurity professionals admit the sheer number of individual tools in their stack makes them feel ‘not in control’ — indicating a clear need for platform consolidation.
— Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security
Independent researchers on behalf of Keeper® surveyed 218 cybersecurity professionals, including CISOs/CIOs, Senior Cybersecurity Managers and IT decision-makers, at Infosecurity Europe, held in London, between 4th and 6th June 2024.
The key factors for security professionals that influence the purchase of cybersecurity solutions include:
Cost
Ease of implementation
Vendor reputation
Effectiveness against specific threats
Integration capabilities
Despite the financial benefits of platform consolidation, over two-thirds of professionals emphasised cost as a primary concern and placed integration capabilities as the fifth influencing factor when buying security solutions. Nearly half (48%) prefer standalone security solutions, while only 23% prioritise integration capabilities. This may pose a challenge, as it indicates security professionals are focusing on short-term fixes, rather than long-term security enhancements and budgetary impacts.
With an evolving threat landscape and widespread budget restraints amid the global economic downturn, organisations may find it unsustainable to continue prioritising solutions based on specific capabilities, over a holistic cybersecurity strategy. Prior research conducted by Keeper found that 92% of business leaders worldwide experienced an increase in cyberattacks year-over-year, with 95% of respondents acknowledging that threats have grown more sophisticated, partly due to advances in AI.
“It is clear that cybersecurity threats are only becoming more sophisticated, forcing security teams to confront novel attack vectors,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. “The challenge lies in the escalated costs and complexity of managing disparate solutions for each specific threat. Instead of perpetuating a reactive ‘whack-a-mole’ approach, security professionals must adopt a comprehensive strategy that integrates existing tools into a cohesive framework. This will enhance the efficacy of threat mitigation and empower enterprise leaders with greater control and visibility over their security posture.”
IT leaders must prioritise adapting their cybersecurity posture accordingly. Password managers enforce strong password hygiene and mitigate credential-based attacks, while Privileged Access Management (PAM) strengthens defences by controlling and monitoring high-level access to critical assets. By integrating these solutions into a unified platform, organisations establish a layered security approach that significantly restricts unauthorised access and bolsters overall cybersecurity resilience, minimising the potential damage during cyber attacks that can cause crippling long-term impacts to organisations.
###
Methodology
Independent researchers on behalf of Keeper Security surveyed 218 cybersecurity professionals, including CISOs/CIOs, Senior Cybersecurity Managers and IT decision makers, at Infosecurity Europe, held in London, between 4th and 6th June 2024.
About Keeper Security
Keeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations around the world. Keeper’s affordable and easy-to-use solutions are built on a foundation of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security to protect every user on every device. Our next-generation privileged access management solution deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for best-in-class password and passkey management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging.
Charley Nash
Eskenzi PR
charley@eskenzipr.com