Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Point-Of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $1.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the point-of-care (poc) coagulation testing market size is predicted to reach $1.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.

The growth in the point-of-care (poc) coagulation testing market is due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest point-of-care (poc) coagulation testing market share. Major players in the point-of-care (poc) coagulation testing market include AT&T Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Market Segments

1. By Technology: Optical Technology, Mechanical Technology, Electrochemical Technology

2. By Distribution Channel: Direct Tenders, Retail

3. By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Home care

4. By Geography: The global point-of-care (poc) coagulation testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Point-of-care (POC) coagulation testing refers to diagnostic tests that assess blood clotting function performed at the patient's bedside or near the site of care, rather than in a centralized laboratory. It is used to provide real-time or near-real-time results (within minutes), significantly faster than traditional lab tests, that allow healthcare professionals to make quicker treatment decisions and optimize anticoagulation therapy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Market Characteristics

3. Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Point-of-Care (POC) Coagulation Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

