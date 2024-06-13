H.R 6452 would establish a Veterans Scam and Fraud Evasion Officer within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The bill also would increase the fees that VA charges borrowers for its home loan guarantees. Implementing the bill would increase spending subject to appropriation by $12 million and reduce direct spending by $22 million over the 2024-2034 period, CBO estimates.
You just read:
H.R. 6452, Veterans Scam and Fraud Evasion Act of 2024
