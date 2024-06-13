H.R. 7251 would reauthorize the appropriation of $30 million each year from 2025 through 2029 for a national toll-free number and media campaign for poison control centers, and a grant program administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration to prevent poison and toxic exposure. In 2024, $27 million was appropriated for those activities.
You just read:
H.R. 7251, Poison Control Centers Reauthorization Act of 2024
