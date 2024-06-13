In its report on the fiscal year 2024 appropriation bill for the legislative branch, the House Committee on Appropriations requested information from the Congressional Budget Office about the impacts of adding debt-service effects to CBO’s cost estimates. This report, prepared in coordination with the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation, provides that information.
You just read:
Adding Debt-Service Effects to CBO’s Cost Estimates
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.