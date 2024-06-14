Electric Lawn Mower Market is Expected to Achieve US$ 31.71 Billion at CAGR of 6.3% by 2034
Electric Lawn Mowers being Widely Utilized for Enhancing Outdoor Ambiance in Residential Settings: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, more people have been spending on enhancing the outdoor ambiance of their residential areas, a trend that gained traction when COVID hit, and has been continuing to grow. This high inclination toward gardening along with the rising preference for automatic and easy-to-use gardening tools for maintenance purposes is contributing to the rising demand for electric lawn mowers. The global electric lawn mower market has been valued at US$ 17.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 31.71 billion by the end of 2034, as revealed in a recently updated study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.
Worldwide demand for natural lawns and plants is increasing, which is generating requirements for landscapers for their maintenance. Availability and use of electric lawn mowers in larger areas and push mowers in small spaces are contributing to global market growth. In addition, novel technologies, including robotic mowers, etc., are anticipated to contribute to the transformation of the garden equipment industry. User-friendly approach and low emission of electric lawn mowers compared to conventional equipment are driving their demand.
For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=811
Key Takeaway from Market Study
The global market for electric lawn mowers is approximated to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034. Worldwide sales of ride-on electric lawn mowers are projected to climb at a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$ 19.25 billion by the end of 2034.
North America is evaluated to capture 31.2% share of global market revenue by 2034-end. Demand for electric lawn mowers in Spain is forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034. Residential users are expected to account for 74.3% of the global market share by 2034.
“Popular trend of spending on outside ambiance for aesthetics, growing demand for commercial and domestic lawns, and requirements for landscapers for maintenance of gardens are pushing the demand growth for electric lawn mowers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
High Utilization of Electric Lawn Mowers by Residential Users
Global demand for electric lawn mowers for use in the residential sector is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% and reach a market valuation of US$ 23.56 billion by the end of 2034. Rising landscaping and gardening practices in the residential sector owing to increasing awareness among more people related to health benefits closely associated with these activities is driving demand for electric lawn mowers. These devices are used to maintain gardens or respective landscaping areas while contributing to minimal carbon emissions.
Various features of electric lawn mowers, including ease of use, better-quality performance, comfort of using equipment, etc., are set to push their demand. Compared to conventional equipment, they help in time-saving while reducing dependency on manual work.
Key Market Players
Black & Decker, Husqvarna, GreenWorks Tools, Robert Bosch GmbH, Makita, Ryobi, Hitachi, The Toro Company, Honda, and Deere & CO. are some of the prominent manufacturers of electric lawn mowers in the global market.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=811
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electric lawn mower market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (ride-on, walk-behind, robotic), mower blade type (cylinder blades, mulching blades, standard blades, lifting blades), cord type (corded, cordless), and end user (residential users, professional landscaping services, golf courses), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
Explore More Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:
North America Electric Lawn Mower Market: The North America Electric Lawn Mower market is projected to grow at the rate of 6.7% to reach a valuation of US$ 9.62 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 5.05 Billion in 2022. Sales were valued at US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021, and are anticipated to reflect a Y-o-Y expansion rate of 7.4% in 2022.
Fraise Mowers Market: The global fraise mowers market is valued at US$ 2.75 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 4.52 billion by 2033, expanding steadily at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next ten years.
About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Sales Team : sales@factmr.com
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
email us here