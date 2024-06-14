Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment & Supplies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market size to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market size is predicted to reach $11.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

The growth in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market is due to an increasing number of cases of foodborne diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market share. Major players in the food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., BioMerieux S.A..

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market Segments

• By Type: Systems, Microbial Culture Media, Test Kits

• By Food Tested: Meat And Poultry, Processed Food, Dairy, Cereals And Grains, Fruits And Vegetables, Fish And Seafood, Other Foods

• By Site: Outsourcing Facility, In-house, Government Labs

• By Geography: The global food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food pathogen safety testing equipment and supplies refer to tools, instruments, and materials used in the detection and analysis of pathogens such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites in food products. These testing supplies are essential for ensuring the safety and quality of food by identifying any harmful microorganisms that may be present, which could potentially cause foodborne illnesses if consumed.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market Characteristics

3. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market Size And Growth

……

27. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

