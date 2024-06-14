Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the artificial intelligence in radiology market size is predicted to reach $6.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence in radiology market is due to the growing application of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. North America region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence in radiology market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence in radiology market include Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Segments

• By Solution Type: AI Software, AI Hardware

• By Modality: Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance (MR), X-Ray, Mammography, Ultrasound (US), Other Modalities

• By Application: Neurology, Chest And Lung, Musculoskeletal, Abdomen, Cardiology, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence in radiology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in radiology refers to the application of artificial intelligence technologies, such as machine learning and image analysis algorithms, to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in medical imaging interpretation. AI techniques provide quantitative measurements and analysis of imaging data, offering more precise and objective information about the characteristics of tissues and structures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Characteristics

3. Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Trends And Strategies

4. Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Size And Growth

27. Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Artificial Intelligence In Radiology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

