Palm Oil Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Palm Oil Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $81.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Palm Oil Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the palm oil market size is predicted to reach $81.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.

The growth in the palm oil market is due to Increasing demand from the biofuel industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest palm oil market share. Major players in the palm oil market include Wilmar International Ltd., Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, IOI Corporation Berhad, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, United Plantations Berhad, Kulim Berhad.

Palm Oil Market Segments

1. By Product: Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palm Oil

2. By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3. By End Use: Food And Beverage, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Biofuel And Energy, Pharmaceutical, Industrial

4. By Geography: The global palm oil market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Palm oil is an edible vegetable oil that is extracted from palm fruits that are used as a moisturizing solution and also for cooking healthy recipes. It is also utilized in detergents, cosmetics, biodiesel, and culinary goods.

The main types of palm oil are crude palm oil and RBD palm oil. Crude palm oil refers to a type of edible oil that is obtained from the pulp of palm fruit. They are produced by methods including organic and conventional that are used in various industries such as food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, biofuel and energy, pharmaceuticals, and industrial.

