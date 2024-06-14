Tele-Radiology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Tele-Radiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Tele-Radiology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tele-radiology market size is predicted to reach $49.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%.
The growth in the tele-radiology market is due to increased demand for radiological services. North America region is expected to hold the largest tele-radiology market share. Major players in the tele-radiology market include Agfa-Gevaert Group, Tele-Radiology Solutions, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Everlight Radiology Limited, GE Healthcare Company, ONRAD Inc.
Tele-Radiology Market Segments
• By Imaging Technique: CT, MRI, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Nuclear imaging
• By Component Type: Hardware, Software
• By End User type: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global tele-radiology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tele-radiology refers to the study of telemedicine in which radiological pictures are transmitted from one site to another via telecommunications technology. This method can be used to interpret all noninvasive imaging studies.
The main imaging techniques in teleradiology are CT, MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, and nuclear imaging. A computed tomography scan refers to a method that involves taking a set of detailed scans of parts inside the body using a computer attached to x-ray equipment. It is used to diagnose disease or injury, as well as arrange medical, surgical, or radiation treatment. The components of tele-radiology include hardware and software that are used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and by other end users.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Tele-Radiology Market Characteristics
3. Tele-Radiology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Tele-Radiology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Tele-Radiology Market Size And Growth
……
27. Tele-Radiology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Tele-Radiology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
