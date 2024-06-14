Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Rehabilitation Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rehabilitation equipment market size is predicted to reach $22.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.
The growth in the rehabilitation equipment market is due to rising demand for home healthcare services. North America region is expected to hold the largest rehabilitation equipment market share. Major players in the rehabilitation equipment market include Medtronic plc; Medline Industries Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Stryker Corporation; Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.; Arjo; DJO Global Inc.
Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segments
• By Product: Therapy Devices, Daily Living Aids, Mobility Equipment, Exercise Equipment, Body Support Devices
• By Application: Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Other Applications
• By End-use: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehab Centers, Home Care Settings, Physiotherapy Centers
• By Geography: The global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Rehabilitation equipment refers to a wide range of devices and tools designed to help individuals recover from physical injuries, disabilities, or surgeries. These tools are primarily used by healthcare experts and rehabilitation specialists to help patients recover and improve their general well-being and quality of life.
