Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The rehabilitation equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $22.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Rehabilitation Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rehabilitation equipment market size is predicted to reach $22.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the rehabilitation equipment market is due to rising demand for home healthcare services. North America region is expected to hold the largest rehabilitation equipment market share. Major players in the rehabilitation equipment market include Medtronic plc; Medline Industries Inc.; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Stryker Corporation; Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.; Arjo; DJO Global Inc.

Rehabilitation Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Therapy Devices, Daily Living Aids, Mobility Equipment, Exercise Equipment, Body Support Devices

• By Application: Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Other Applications

• By End-use: Hospitals And Clinics, Rehab Centers, Home Care Settings, Physiotherapy Centers

• By Geography: The global rehabilitation equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rehabilitation equipment refers to a wide range of devices and tools designed to help individuals recover from physical injuries, disabilities, or surgeries. These tools are primarily used by healthcare experts and rehabilitation specialists to help patients recover and improve their general well-being and quality of life.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rehabilitation Equipment Market Characteristics

3. Rehabilitation Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rehabilitation Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Rehabilitation Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Rehabilitation Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

