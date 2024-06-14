Inspection Drone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Inspection Drone Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The inspection drone market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

the inspection drone market size is predicted to reach $18.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%.

The growth in the inspection drone market is due to the rising oil and gas sector. North America region is expected to hold the largest inspection drone market share. Major players in the inspection drone market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Yamaha Motor Corp, Drone Volt SA, Wipro Limited, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Trimble Inc.

Inspection Drone Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Hybrid

• By Component: Mainframe, Brushless Motors and ESC, Transmitter and Receiver, Flight Controller, Other Components

• By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Oil And Gas Pipeline Inspection, Solar Panel, Power Line and Windmill, Critical Infrastructure Inspections, Commercial Farms, Built Railway, Roadways and Bridge Inspection, Border Security, Other Applications

• By End-Use Industry: Construction And Infrastructure, Oil And Gas, Agriculture, Utilities, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global inspection drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Inspection drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) designed for visual checks and data gathering on large assets for maintenance purposes. They are used to allow inspectors to speed up their collection of inspection data while removing slower manual processes.

