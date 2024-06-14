Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The industrial control systems (ICS) security market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. will grow to $24.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial control systems (ics) security market size is predicted to reach $24.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.

The growth in the industrial control systems (ics) security market is due to the rising number of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. North America region is expected to hold the largest industrial control systems (ics) security market share. Major players in the industrial control systems (ics) security market include ABB Group, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Segments

• By Component: Solution, Service

• By Security Type: Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security

• By System Type: SCADA, DCS, PLC, Other Types

• By Applications: Power And Energy, Critical Manufacturing, Mining, Water Utility, Transportation, Chemical, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global industrial control systems (ics) security market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9408&type=smp

Industrial control systems (ICS) security refers to the measures and practices that are put in place to protect industrial control systems. ICS security includes both technical and operational measures to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of these systems.

The main components of the industrial control systems (ICS) security are solution, and services. ICS security solutions are used to protect industrial control systems, including supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and programmable logic controllers (PLCs). The various security types include network security, endpoint security, application security, and database security. The various system types are SCADA, DCS, PLC, and others. These are used in various applications such as power and energy, critical manufacturing, mining, water utility, transportation, chemical, and others.

Read More On The Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-control-systems-ics-security-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size And Growth

……

27. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

