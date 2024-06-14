Medical Equipment Rental Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $76.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Medical Equipment Rental Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical equipment rental market size is predicted to reach $76.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the medical equipment rental market is due to the rise in the number of hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and surgery centers. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical equipment rental market share. Major players in the medical equipment rental market include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Siemens Financial Service Inc., Nunn's home Medical Equipment, Westside Medical Supply, Universal Hospital Services Inc.

Medical Equipment Rental Market Segments
• By Type: Personal Or Home Care Equipment, Electronic Or Digital Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Durable Medical Equipment, Long Term Care, Acute Care, Emergency And Trauma, Storage And Transport
• By End-User: Hospitals, Personal Or Home Care, Institutional, Other End-Users
• By Geography: The global medical equipment rental market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical equipment rental refers to the service of providing assets like infusion pumps and other medical equipment on a rental basis to lenders such as hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare partners. It allows the customer to choose which store to visit, browse through the store, and place an order for the required medical equipment.
The main types of equipment included in medical equipment rental are personal or home care equipment, electronic or digital equipment, surgical equipment, durable medical equipment, long-term care, acute care, emergency and trauma care, and storage and transport. Personal home care equipment refers to medical equipment to assist seniors and other individuals who need assistance with their activities of daily life, such as bathing, moving around, using the toilet, eating, and walking. These are used by several end-users, such as hospitals, personal or home care, institutional care, and others.

1. Executive Summary
2. Medical Equipment Rental Market Characteristics
3. Medical Equipment Rental Market Trends And Strategies
4. Medical Equipment Rental Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medical Equipment Rental Market Size And Growth
……
27. Medical Equipment Rental Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Medical Equipment Rental Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

