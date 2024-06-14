Screw Air End Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Screw Air End Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Screw Air End Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the screw air end market size is predicted to reach $5.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the screw air end market is due to the increasing demand for air compressors. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest screw air end market share. Major players in the screw air end market include Atlas Copco Group, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Kaeser Compressors Inc., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Howden UK Limited, Kobelco Construction Machinery America LLC.

Screw Air End Market Segments

• By Type: Belt Drive, Gear Drive

• By Stage: Single Stage, Two-Stage, Multi-Stage

• By Technology: Stationary, Portable

• By Capacity: Up to 5 HP, 5-50HP, 50-250HP, Above 250HP

• By End-Use: Oil and Gas Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy and Transmission, Automotive and Aerospace, Mining and Minerals, Other Manufacturing Industries

• By Geography: The global screw air end market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A screw air end is the crucial element of any screw-type compressor that is used in all rotary screw air compressor systems, including rotary vane, lobe, and scroll. It provides steady and continuous airflow, which is required in various industrial operations, and offers various advantages such as low operation costs, less maintenance, and energy efficiency that often lead to high durability and reliability even in adverse conditions.

