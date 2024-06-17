Cyviz AS Opens an Immersive Customer Experience Center in France
Global technology provider Cyviz AS continues its expansion and further strengthens its global reach with a new Cyviz Experience Centre (CEC) located in Paris.
The new CEC in France is a real statement of intent from Cyviz and will act as a catalyst for business growth across the region delivering collaboration excellence and world-class solutions”PARIS, FRANCE, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global technology provider Cyviz AS continues expanding and further strengthens its global reach with a new Cyviz Experience Centre (CEC) in Paris. The new CEC is co-located with Leyard Planar, with whom Cyviz has a worldwide collaboration agreement.
— Alain Solomon, Vice President Sales for Continental Europe
The new facility represents a commitment by Cyviz to continue to support organizations across continental Europe and provides a new go-to destination for demonstrating its advanced collaboration solutions. The technology provider is already well positioned globally, with 17 locations across four regions, serving global accounts such as IBM, Microsoft, Aker BP, and Accenture, as well as central players within government, defense, and public sectors.
As a leading global technology provider of dynamic control rooms, high-value meeting rooms, and innovation and experience centers, Cyviz empowers the digital workforce to connect, visualize, and collaborate on projects, content, and critical data across a digital landscape of ultrawide video walls with multiple, concurrent, and resizable input sources.
Christophe Slim from Innovation Norway in France attended the inauguration of the new CEC, promoting Norwegian company expansion and development.
“We’re excited to see an increasing number of Norwegian companies choosing to establish their presence in France. The inauguration of the new CEC shows Norwegian businesses' strong interest and confidence in the French market and highlights the strong potential for Norwegian solutions across Europe”, Slim says.
“We believe that the innovative and high-quality services from Norway can significantly contribute to various European sectors.”
Javier Colado, Cyviz’ Chief Strategy Officer, explained during the opening session: “The new center in France provides the perfect foundation to meet the collaboration needs of organizations in Government, Defense, and Enterprise sectors. Our dynamic control rooms and high-impact meeting spaces will allow businesses to adapt to modern working practices and be more effective and productive.”
Delivering the keynote address at the opening for Cyviz was Alain Solomon, Vice President Sales for Continental Europe. “The new CEC in France is a real statement of intent from Cyviz and will act as a catalyst for business growth across the region. Defense organizations and Enterprises alike will benefit from over 25 years of experience delivering collaboration excellence and world-class solutions that are helping to drive the digital revolution”.
Among the technologies on display was the Cyviz integration with Microsoft Teams, which provided a native Teams meeting experience across meeting spaces and ensured a consistent user experience.
Further enhancing Cyviz’ solutions was its new Monitoring & Remote Management Platform and the introduction of advanced technologies incorporating AI and Co-Pilot from Microsoft, among other innovations shaping digital working experiences.
