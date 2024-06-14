Garlic Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Garlic Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Garlic Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the garlic market size is predicted to reach $28.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.
The growth in the garlic market is due to the rising popularity of organic and natural food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest garlic market share. Major players in the garlic market include The Spice Hunter Inc.; Ajinomoto Co. Inc.; McCormick And Company Inc.; Daesang Corporation; The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Garlic Market Segments
•By Type: Hardneck Garlic, Softneck Garlic
•By Form: Fresh, Dehydrated, Frozen, Preserved Or Canned
•By Application: Culinary, Soups, Sauces, And Dressings, Snacks And Convenience Food, Bakery Products, Fast Food Restaurant Chains, Meat And Poultry Products, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global garlic market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Garlic, scientifically known as Allium sativum, is a species in the onion genus Allium. It is characterized by its pungent aroma and distinctive taste, owing to numerous sulfur compounds, notably allicin, which contribute to its characteristic scent and potential health benefits. Garlic is a staple ingredient in global culinary traditions and is utilized in traditional medicine and herbal remedies for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Garlic Market Characteristics
3. Garlic Market Trends And Strategies
4. Garlic Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Garlic Market Size And Growth
……
27. Garlic Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Garlic Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
