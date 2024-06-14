Garlic Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Garlic Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Garlic Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The garlic market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $28.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Garlic Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the garlic market size is predicted to reach $28.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the garlic market is due to the rising popularity of organic and natural food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest garlic market share. Major players in the garlic market include The Spice Hunter Inc.; Ajinomoto Co. Inc.; McCormick And Company Inc.; Daesang Corporation; The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Garlic Market Segments

•By Type: Hardneck Garlic, Softneck Garlic

•By Form: Fresh, Dehydrated, Frozen, Preserved Or Canned

•By Application: Culinary, Soups, Sauces, And Dressings, Snacks And Convenience Food, Bakery Products, Fast Food Restaurant Chains, Meat And Poultry Products, Other Applications

•By Geography: The global garlic market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15176&type=smp

Garlic, scientifically known as Allium sativum, is a species in the onion genus Allium. It is characterized by its pungent aroma and distinctive taste, owing to numerous sulfur compounds, notably allicin, which contribute to its characteristic scent and potential health benefits. Garlic is a staple ingredient in global culinary traditions and is utilized in traditional medicine and herbal remedies for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Read More On The Garlic Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/garlic-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Garlic Market Characteristics

3. Garlic Market Trends And Strategies

4. Garlic Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Garlic Market Size And Growth

……

27. Garlic Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Garlic Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fishing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fishing-global-market-report

Animal Produce Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-produce-global-market-report

Agriculture and Forestry Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-and-forestry-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

(1) Synthetic Food Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027 - YouTube