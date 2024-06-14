Pulp And Paper Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Pulp And Paper Automation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the pulp and paper automation market size is predicted to reach $8.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The growth in the pulp and paper automation market is due to the increasing demand for industrial automation. Europe region is expected to hold the largest pulp and paper automation market share. Major players in the pulp and paper automation market include Microsoft Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation.

• By Product: Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Sensors And Transmitters, Flowmeters, manufacturing execution systems (MES), Asset Performance Management (APM), Advanced Process Control (APC), Other Products
• By Application: Pre-Press Printing, Print and Publication, Paper Mills Processing, Paper Packaging
• By End-User: Paper, Pulp, Tissue, Board
• By Geography: The global pulp and paper automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pulp and paper automation involves integrating state-of-the-art technological systems and procedures within pulp and paper manufacturing plants to improve the industry's productivity, efficiency, and sustainability. This automation covers a broad spectrum of applications, ranging from individual measurements to comprehensive mill-wide projects, with objectives including optimizing pulping processes, ensuring consistent product quality, boosting energy generation, and reducing energy and chemical usage.

