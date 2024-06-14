Polyurethane Foam Mattress Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Polyurethane Foam Mattress Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Polyurethane Foam Mattress Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the polyurethane foam mattress market size is predicted to reach $11.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the polyurethane foam mattress market is due to the expansion of the hospitality industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest polyurethane foam mattress market share. Major players in the polyurethane foam mattress market include Leggett & Platt Inc.; Tempur Sealy International Inc.; Sheela Foam Limited; Sinomax Group Limited; Corsicana Bedding Inc.

Polyurethane Foam Mattress Market Segments

• By Type: King Size, Queen Size, Single Size

• By Application: Private Households, Hotels, Hospitals, Other Applications

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket And Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Online Retails, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global polyurethane foam mattress market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A polyurethane foam mattress is a type of mattress made primarily from polyurethane foam, a synthetic material known for its resilience and support. These mattresses typically consist of multiple layers of polyurethane foam of varying densities, with models incorporating additional materials such as memory foam or latex for enhanced comfort and support. Polyurethane foam mattresses offer good durability, pressure relief, and motion isolation, making them popular for sleepers seeking a balance of comfort and support.

