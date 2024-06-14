Global Medical Tubing Expander Market Predicted to Achieve Significant Growth, with an CAGR of 8.4% from 2024-2030
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key contents of the Global Medical Tubing Expander Market report include
• Market size & Forecast segmented by Geography, Material, Application, and Structure
• Technology trends, Impact of regulations, and Constraints
• Average B2B Price by Geography and Pricing forecast
• Competitive landscape and market share of leading vendors
• Usage of Polymers, Plastics and Rubber in Various Types of Medical tubing expander
The medical tubing expander market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for personalized treatment. Custom-designed expanders cater to specific patient needs, enhancing comfort, reducing complications, and optimizing treatment outcomes. According to the latest market study by Mobility Foresights, the "Global Medical Tubing Expander Market 2024-2030" is expected to have significant growth by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.
Market Overview:
The Medical Tubing Expander market is growing rapidly, driven by the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. These expanders are essential for creating precisely dimensioned tubing for applications like catheters, stents, and endoscopes. Innovations in fluid and gas technologies, along with new materials and designs, are enhancing the functionality and durability of these expanders. Overall, the Medical Tubing Expander market is an essential component of the medical device industry, and its trends reflect the advancements and innovations in healthcare technology.
KEY FINDINGS
The global market trends show a greater necessity for medical tubing expanders that can have enhanced properties of biodegradability, radiopacity, and antimicrobial characteristics for use in different medical applications.
Some of the leading companies that are operating in the medical polymer market are Eastman, Lubrizol, Evonik, DuPont among others and all these companies have invested a lot of capital in research and development for introduction of new polymers in the market which have capabilities to expand the medical tubing.
Furthermore, there has been a transition towards using engineering plastics in manufacturing medical tubing due to the superiority of performance and also because they are more economic compared to metals, ceramics and glass.
For instance, Microspec Inc., Vention Medical, Micro Lumen, and Raumedic manufacturers, have developed new and lighter medical tubing expanders relevant in current minimal invasive procedures, a factor that fosters market growth.
Regulations implemented by governmental agencies such as the FDA and CE mark that control the medical tubing expander market are beneficial as it leads to enhanced compliance to strict governing laws implementing stringent standards of quality.
Furthermore, the global medical device industry in medical tubing expander is expanding with the increasing healthcare expenditure by the people globally, and in addition, the developments in medical technologies are factors that are enhancing market growth.
The global desire for performing minimally invasive surgeries has created a great demand for medical tubing expanders that are used in making catheters, stents, endoscopes among others.
There is a gradual rise in the extent of medical tubing expanders in emerging economies because of development in health care sector, increasing consciousness of latest healthcare services and solutions, and increasing patient pool.
Investment in strategic partnership is an emerging key trend evident in the medical tubing expander market because key players conduct collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions to enhance their market position, to diversify their range of products and services and to access new opportunities.
The use of advanced technologies like 3D printing and CNC machining is also contributing to the growth of this market.
Key Growth Drivers:
Increase in geriatric population: The growing elderly population is increasing the demand for medical tubing. As people age, their muscles and bones weaken, and various diseases reduce their energy levels, making medical tubing essential for maintaining their health.
Investment in developments: Developing medical tubing requires significant investment and time. In developed countries, high-quality fuels and lubricants also play a role. The chemicals and materials industry uses medical tubing as a specialty material for treatments. Increased investment boosts research and development, leading to better health outcomes for patients and market growth.
Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures: The demand for minimally invasive medical procedures is increasing because they are cost-effective, safer, and more comfortable than conventional surgical procedures. The demand for plastic polymers used to make catheters and medical tubing has increased in the medical tubing market.
Market Challenges:
The medical tubing expander market faces challenges due to strict regulations on labeling and approval for urological devices. Vendors need to prove their products are safe and effective before selling them. Defective device recalls can cause financial losses, brand damage, and lawsuits. These tough regulations make it costly and complicated to bring medical tubing expanders to the market.
The main challenge is finding cost-effective and efficient production methods. Another challenge is making sure the expanders are durable and reliable, consistently expanding medical tubing to precise dimensions.
“The growing demand for medical devices and advancements in technology are driving market growth. As the healthcare industry expands and more efficient, cost-effective expanders are developed, the market is expected to keep growing in the coming years.” - Farhat Parween
Regional Insights:
North America is a major producer and consumer of medical tubing due to its strong medical devices, equipment, implants, and drug delivery system markets. The region's advanced technology in medical devices drives high demand for medical tubing, which is essential for its advanced healthcare industry.
Asia Pacific region is the largest growing market geographically for medical tubing as the region is witnessing improvements in various aspects of medical care – from pharmaceuticals to devices. There is a rise in expenditure of medical products in the region and that is present for medical tubing expanders too.
Future Outlook:
The demand for customized medical products with features like biodegradability, radiopacity, and antimicrobial properties is boosting market growth. Leading companies are heavily investing in innovative medical polymers. Over the past decade, engineering plastics have increasingly replaced traditional materials like metals, ceramics, and glass in the medical industry. Manufacturers offer customized single-lumen, multi-lumen, and co-extruded tubes with various polymer combinations for different applications. Major players are developing smaller, lightweight tubes for modern, less invasive procedures, creating new growth opportunities for the medical tubing market.
MEDICAL TUBING EXPANDER MARKET TRENDS:
Customization Demand: There is a trend occurring to get newly developed medical tubing expanders with desired properties like biodegradable, radiopaque and antimicrobial in particular applications.
Innovative Polymers: Market players are focusing on advancing medical polymers that will create new medical tubing expansion; improving upon the performance and efficiency of the polymers.
Shift to Engineering Plastics: Since medical tubing concentrates on prolonging people’s lives, there is observed a trend toward using engineering plastics for manufacturing medical tubing because of their enhanced properties, affordability and flexibility as compared to conventional materials.
Advanced Tube Customization: The demands of the medical industry are being met by multiple variations in medical tubing from the manufacturers; single-lumen tubes for simple uses, multi-lumen with multiple uses, and co-extruded tubes that can serve many purposes.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
Quantitative Market Analysis: This report delivers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2024 to 2030 for the Global Medical Tubing Expander market, highlighting significant opportunities.
Driver and Restraint Insights: Detailed insights into key factors driving the market growth, alongside major restraints, help stakeholders understand the impact of various market dynamics.
Detailed Market Segmentation: An in-depth analysis of market segmentation aids stakeholders in identifying the most lucrative niches.
Geographic Revenue Mapping: Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Medical Tubing Expander market.
Market Player Positioning: The report facilitates benchmarking and delivers a clear understanding of the current position of the market players involved.
Comprehensive Market Outlook: Includes an analysis of regional and global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and strategic market growth approaches.
Reasons to Purchase:
Strategic Decision Support: This report offers valuable data on market forecasts, sector trends, and micro and macro details to support strategic decisions.
Competitive Strategy Development: Insights into market share and positioning of key market players aid in developing competitive strategies and positioning one's own business effectively.
Risk Evaluation: Understanding market drivers, restraints, and dynamics helps in assessing potential risks and developing risk mitigation strategies.
Market Entry and Expansion: Detailed analysis of segmented market growth, geographic trends, and regulatory frameworks assists businesses in planning market entry and expansion strategies.
Optimal Investment Planning: The report guides stakeholders in identifying regions and sectors ripe for investment, helping optimize investment strategies.
Regulatory Impact Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of the regulatory landscape and upcoming changes, which are crucial for compliance and strategic planning.
The report provides key players' market strategies.
COMPANY PROFILES:-
Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Teleflex Incorporated
Optinova
The Lubrizol Corporation
Nordson Corporation
Putnam Plastics
RAUMEDIC AG
Tekni-Plex.
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Zeus Industrial Products, Inc
THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:-
Medical Tubing Expander market size and forecast, By Geography, Material, Application and Structure
Positioning of Top Players
Technology trends and related opportunities for Medical Tubing Expander Manufacturers
Effects of regulations on various geographies and industries
Technology development in Medical Tubing Expander
Current and upcoming major products in the Global Medical Tubing Expander market
Regulations implemented by Governments across the globe and upcoming changes in them.
Supply chain analysis of Global Medical Tubing Expander region wise.
