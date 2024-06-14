Guacamole Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Guacamole Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Guacamole Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the guacamole market size is predicted to reach $1.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%.

The growth in the guacamole market is due to the rising demand for wholesome foods and plant-based diets. North America region is expected to hold the largest guacamole market share. Major players in the guacamole market include Avo-King International Inc., Sabra Dipping Company LLC, Westfalia Fruit (Pty) Ltd., Calavo Growers Inc., Ortega - B&G Foods Inc.

Guacamole Market Segments

• By Nature: Organic, Conventional

• By Packaging: Glass Bottles, Glass Jars, Plastic Containers, Stand-Up Pouches

• By Form: Frozen, Dried, Ready to make

• By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Specialty Stores

• By End-use: Households, Food Processing Industry, Food Service Industry

• By Geography: The global guacamole market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Guacamole refers to avocado-based cold food from Mexico made as a dip, spread, or salad with other ingredients such as tomatoes and chilies. It is prepared with mashed, raw avocados mixed with other ingredients, such as tomatoes and onions, to taste. It is good for heart health, skin, and hair care.

The main types of nature of guacamole are, organic, and conventional. Organic guacamole is guacamole obtained from avocados produced by organic plants that are free from pesticides, fertilizers, and synthetic hormones. Organic guacamole is free from these hazardous chemicals and therefore represents a safer food option containing healthy monounsaturated fat with benefits such as boosting brain function and health. The guacamole is available in glass bottles, glass jars, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches packaging in the form of frozen, dried, and ready-to-make. The guacamole products are distributed through supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, online, and specialty stores that are supplied to households, the food processing industry, and the food service industry.

