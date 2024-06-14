Decentralized Finance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Decentralized Finance Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the decentralized finance market size is predicted to reach $123.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.3%.
The growth in the decentralized finance market is due to the rise in e-sports and gaming. North America region is expected to hold the largest decentralized finance market share. Major players in the decentralized finance market include Compound Labs Inc., MakerDAO, Aave Companies, Uniswap Labs, SushiSwap, Curve Finance, Synthetix, Balancer Labs, Bancor Network.
Decentralized Finance Market Segments
• By Component: Blockchain Technology, Decentralized Applications (dApps), Smart Contracts
• By Application: Assets Tokenization, Compliance And Identity, Marketplaces And Liquidity, Payments, Data And Analytics, Decentralized Exchanges, Prediction Industry, Stablecoins, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global decentralized finance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Decentralized finance (DeFi) refers to a category of financial systems and applications that operate on blockchain technology and aim to provide open, transparent, and decentralized financial services without the need for intermediaries such as banks or financial institutions.
The main components of decentralized finance are blockchain technology, decentralized applications (apps), and smart contracts. Blockchain technology refers to a decentralized, distributed, and transparent digital ledger that securely records transactions across a network of computers. These are used in various applications such as asset tokenization, compliance and identity, marketplaces and liquidity, payments, data and analytics, decentralized exchanges, the prediction industry, stablecoins, and others.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Decentralized Finance Market Characteristics
3. Decentralized Finance Market Trends And Strategies
4. Decentralized Finance Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Decentralized Finance Market Size And Growth
……
27. Decentralized Finance Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Decentralized Finance Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
