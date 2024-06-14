Anti Drone Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The anti drone market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Anti Drone Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the anti drone market size is predicted to reach $4.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%.

The growth in the anti drone market is due to the rise in the use of drones for terrorism and illicit activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest anti drone market share. Major players in the anti drone market include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, DroneShield Limited, DeTect Inc.

Anti Drone Market Segments

• By Product: Ground-Based Counter-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (C-UAV), Hand-Held C-UAV, UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle)-Based C-UAV

• By Component: Drone Detection Equipment, Drone Neutralization Equipment, Concealed Threat Detection Systems, Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD), Software

• By Technology: Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System

• By Application: Detection, Disruption

• By End User: Homeland Security Departments, Military And Defense Departments, Airport Operators, Commercial Security Service Providers, Critical Infrastructure Owners, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global anti drone market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10699&type=smp

Anti drone systems are a collection of technologies and methods that are designed to identify, track, and reduce the hazards posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unwanted drones. It is used to protect against unauthorized drone activity. These systems incorporate a variety of sensors, countermeasures, and integrated solutions.

Read More On The Anti Drone Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-drone-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Anti Drone Market Characteristics

3. Anti Drone Market Trends And Strategies

4. Anti Drone Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Anti Drone Market Size And Growth

……

27. Anti Drone Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Anti Drone Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

