Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Prospects, And Top Key Players: Solar Ltd

WILMINGTON, DE , UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar photovoltaic installations market was valued at $131,818 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $393,594 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023. The crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic segment accounted for maximum share of total market share in 2016.

Solar photovoltaics are power systems designed to supply usable power by means of photovoltaics, which includes the arrangement of certain solar panels that absorb and convert sunlight into electricity. Solar cells are tightly packed behind a glass sheet to protect them from the environment. Photovoltaic cells are internally connected together to form a photovoltaic module. The number of cells that are interconnected are dependent on the type of application. The solar trackers are deployed efficiently on the solar panel to improve the efficiency of the solar cell. The efficiency is improved by approximately 20% in winters and 50% in summers by deployment of solar tracker.

𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3499

The crystalline silicon solar photovoltaic segment accounted for the maximum share, in terms of volume, in 2016. Moreover, crystalline silicon is the widely used material in production of solar modules and witness strong demand in countries such as China and Japan owing to the strong development of the residential rooftop segment and increased demand for high-efficiency products. In addition, monocrystalline technology is expected to witness strong growth owing to technological advancements and greater solar efficiency.

In 2016, Europe accounted for nearly half of the total solar photovoltaic installations market, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to rapid solar photovoltaic installations, specifically in developing countries.

𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐜 (𝐏𝐕) 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲

Thin Film

Crystalline

Monocrystalline

Microcrystalline

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Grid Connected

Centralized

Decentralized

Off Grid

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞

Residential

Commercial

Utility Scale

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3499

𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Chile

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/bba82deb2c411f0955894ea184364a33

The major companies profiled in the report include Trina Solar Ltd, Canadian Solar Inc, JA Solar, First Solar Inc, Jinko Solar Holding Company Ltd, Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd, Renesola, Sun Power Corporation, Solar World AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐜 (𝐏𝐕) 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

In terms of value, the mono-crystalline solar photovoltaic segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate of 18.3% during the analysis period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market in 2023, and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 20.0%, in terms of value.

The utility scale type segment occupied nearly half of the total market in 2016.

Germany occupied nearly half of the total Europe solar photovoltaic installations market in 2016.

In terms of value, Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.4% from 2017 to 2023.