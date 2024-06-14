5G Core Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's 5G Core Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The 5g core market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $58.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “5G Core Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 5g core market size is predicted to reach $58.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75.4%.

The growth in the 5g core market is due to the explosion of data traffic. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest 5g core market share. Major players in the 5g core market include Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Affirmed Networks Inc.

5G Core Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Network Function: Access and Mobility Management (AMF), Session Management Function (SMF), User Plane Function (UPF), Policy Control Function (PCF), Network Exposure Function (NEF), Network Repository Function (NRF), Unified Data Management (UDM), Authentication Server Function (AUSF), Application Function (AF), Network Slicing Selection Function (NSSF)

• By End-User: Telecom Operators, Enterprises

• By Geography: The global 5g core market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The 5G core is the 5G network's central component that is responsible for managing data and controlling plane activities. It facilitates secure and dependable network connectivity for end-users and grants them access to network services.

The main components of the 5G core include solutions and services. In the context of network operations, services are applications or functions that assist in establishing connections among users, applications, and data within a network. The various solutions included are professional services and managed services deployed over cloud and on-premise. The various network functions include AMF, SMF, UPF, PCF, NEF, UDM, AUSF, AF and NSSF that are used by telecom operators and enterprises.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. 5G Core Market Characteristics

3. 5G Core Market Trends And Strategies

4. 5G Core Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. 5G Core Market Size And Growth

27. 5G Core Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. 5G Core Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

