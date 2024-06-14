FRP Tank Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

FRP Tank Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s FRP Tank Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The FRP tank market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “FRP Tank Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the frp tank market size is predicted to reach $3.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.

The growth in the frp tank market is due to the rising demand for oil and gas storage systems. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest frp tank market share. Major players in the frp tank market include Shawcor Ltd., Enduro Composites Inc., LF Manufacturing Inc., Amiantit Fiberglass Industries Limited, Future Pipe Industries LLC.

FRP Tank Market Segments

• By Resin Type: Polyester, Epoxy, Other Resin Types

• By Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass

• By Application: Water/wastewater, Septic, Pulp and Paper, Chemical, Petroleum, Agriculture and Aquaculture, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global frp tank market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An FRP tank is a composite product made of fiberglass-reinforced plastic, comprised of a polymer matrix and fiber reinforcement. These are used for storing any gas or fluid that is not corrosive to FRP.

The main resin types in FRP tanks are polyester, epoxy and other. Polyester is a high-performance FRP tank that allows the user to freely create the required capacity based on the volume of water needed and the available space. The fibers types are carbon fiber and fiberglass, that are used in manufacturing of these tanks for various applications such as water/wastewater, septic, pulp and paper, chemical, petroleum and agriculture, aquaculture and others.

