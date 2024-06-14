Regenerative Agriculture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Regenerative Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Regenerative Agriculture Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the regenerative agriculture market size is predicted to reach $15.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.

The growth in the regenerative agriculture market is due to the growth in global carbon emissions. North America region is expected to hold the largest regenerative agriculture market share. Major players in the regenerative agriculture market include General Mills Inc., Cargill Inc., Danone S.A., Grounded Technologies, Regen AG, PepsiCo Inc., Walmart Inc., Kering Group,.

Regenerative Agriculture Market Segments

• By Practice: Aquaculture, Holistic Planned Grazing, Agroecology, Agroforestry, Biochar, Pasture Cropping, Silvopasture, Other Practices

• By Farm Size: Small, Medium, Large

• By Application: Biodiversity, Nutrient Cycling, Carbon Sequestration, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global regenerative agriculture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Regenerative agriculture refers to agricultural and grazing techniques that, among other things, help to counteract climate change by restoring soil biodiversity and building up soil organic matter, which reduces carbon emissions and improves the water cycle.

The main types of regenerative agriculture practices include aquaculture, holistic planned grazing, agroecology, agroforestry, biochar, pasture cropping, silvopasture, and other practices. Aquaculture refers to the raising of aquatic species in aquariums under controlled conditions for any kind of business, leisure, or public use. The different farm sizes include small, medium, and large farms and are used for various applications such as biodiversity, nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration, and other applications.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Regenerative Agriculture Market Characteristics

3. Regenerative Agriculture Market Trends And Strategies

4. Regenerative Agriculture Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Regenerative Agriculture Market Size And Growth

……

27. Regenerative Agriculture Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Regenerative Agriculture Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

