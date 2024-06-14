Food Grade Alcohol Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Food Grade Alcohol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The food grade alcohol market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Food Grade Alcohol Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food grade alcohol market size is predicted to reach $7.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the food grade alcohol market is due to the rising consumption of alcoholic beverages. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest food grade alcohol market share. Major players in the food grade alcohol market include MGP Ingredients inc., Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cristalco SAS, Grain Processing Corporation, Wilmar International Ltd.

Food Grade Alcohol Market Segments

• By Product: Ethanol, Polyols

• By Source: Sugarcane And Molasses, Fruits, Grains

• By Function: Coatings, Preservatives, Flavoring, Other Functions

• By Application: Spirits, Vinegar, Extracts, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Industrial Application

• By Geography: The global food grade alcohol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Food-grade alcohol is ethyl alcohol that is safe for consumption as it is pure and has no additives. It is a volatile natural solvent safe for humans that may be used in a variety of food-grade applications that come into contact with people. It is utilized in the food and beverage sectors, as well as the pharmaceutical and medical, cosmetic, and electronic industries.

The main products of food grade alcohol include ethanol and polyols. Polyols refer to alcohols that contain numerous hydroxyl groups. Some of the most common kinds include maltitol, sorbitol, and isomalt. The sources of food grade alcohols consist of sugarcane and molasses, fruits and grains and their functions include coatings, preservatives, flavoring and others used in various applications such as spirits, vinegar, extracts, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and industrial.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Food Grade Alcohol Market Characteristics

3. Food Grade Alcohol Market Trends And Strategies

4. Food Grade Alcohol Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Food Grade Alcohol Market Size And Growth

……

27. Food Grade Alcohol Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Food Grade Alcohol Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

