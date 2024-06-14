Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the palm methyl ester derivatives market size is predicted to reach $5.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the palm methyl ester derivatives market is due to rising awareness regarding natural ingredients used in personal care. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest palm methyl ester derivatives market share. Major players in the palm methyl ester derivatives market include Wilmar International Limited, The Procter & Gamble Company, Carotino Sdn Bhd, KLK OLEO Group of Companies, Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Segments

• By Product: Palm Methyl Caprylate, Palm Methyl Laurate, Palm Methyl Myristate, Palm Methyl Palmitate, Palm Methyl Stearate, Palm Methyl Oleate, Palm Methyl Linoleate

• By Source: Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil

• By End-Use: Soaps and Detergents, Personal Care and Cosmetic Products, Food and Beverages, Lubricants and Additives, Solvents, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global palm methyl ester derivatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Palm methyl ester derivatives refer to a type of oleochemical derived from crude palm oil. Oleochemicals come from organic materials like plant and animal lipids. Palm methyl ester derivatives are primarily used in chemical compounds.

The main palm methyl ester derivatives are palm methyl caprylate, palm methyl laurate, palm methyl myristate, palm methyl palmitate, palm methyl stearate, palm methyl oleate, and palm methyl linoleate. Palm methyl caprylate belongs to a class of organic compounds known as fatty acid methyl esters. Palm methyl caprylate are used for cosmetic applications. These are sourced from crude palm oil and palm kernel oil. These are used by various end-users, such as soaps and detergents, personal care and cosmetic products, food and beverages, lubricants and additives, solvents, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Characteristics

3. Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Size And Growth

……

27. Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

