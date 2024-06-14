Neodymium Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Neodymium Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Neodymium Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

It will grow to $4.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Neodymium Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the neodymium market size is predicted to reach $4.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The growth in the neodymium market is due to demand for electric vehicles across the world. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest neodymium market share. Major players in the neodymium market include Arafura Rare Earths Limited, China Rare Earth Holdings Limited, Lynas Rare Earths Ltd., Metall Rare Earth Limited, HEFA Rare Earth Canada Co. Ltd.

Neodymium Market Segments

By Products: Neodymium Metal, Neodymium Nitrate, Neodymium Oxide

By Application: Permanent Magnets, Catalysts, Laser Crystals, Neodymium Glasses, Electric Capacitors, Metallurgy

By End User: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Wind Energy, Other Users

By Geography: The global neodymium market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Neodymium refers to a metallic element of the rare-earth family that ranges in color from silver-white to yellow. It conducts heat or electricity and can be shaped into sheets. They are used to create powerful permanent magnets.

The main types of neodymium products are neodymium metal, neodymium nitrate, and neodymium oxide, which are used in several applications, including permanent magnets, catalysts, laser crystals, neodymium glasses, electric capacitors, and metallurgy. Neodymium is a trivalent rare-earth metal that coexists with cerium and other rare-earth metals. These are used by various end users, such as automotive, electrical and electronics, wind energy, and others.

