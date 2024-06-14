Lubricant Additives Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Lubricant Additives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Lubricant Additives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $22.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Lubricant Additives Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the lubricant additives market size is predicted to reach $22.19 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the lubricant additives market is due to the increasing automotive sales. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest lubricant additives market share. Major players in the lubricant additives market include Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik Societas Europaea SE, Evonik Industries AG, Infineum International Limited, Chevron Oronite, The Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC., Afton Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Valvoline Inc., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Lubricant Additives Market Segments

By Type: Dispersants, Viscosity Index Improvers, Detergents, Anti-Wear Agents, Antioxidants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Friction Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Other Types

By Lubricant Type: Engine Oil, Transmission And Gear Oils, Hydraulic Fluids, Greases, Metal Working Fluids, Other Lubricant Types

By End User: Automotive And Transportation, Food Processing, Metal Working, Power Generation, Other End User

By Geography: The global lubricant additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lubricant additives are substances that are added to lubricants in order to improve their performance and extend their lifespan. Its primary function is to increase the quality of the base stock under varying operating situations and to meet the high-performance requirements of any machinery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Lubricant Additives Market Characteristics

3. Lubricant Additives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lubricant Additives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lubricant Additives Market Size And Growth

……

27. Lubricant Additives Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Lubricant Additives Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

