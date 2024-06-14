Ethyl Lactate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The ethyl lactate market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Ethyl Lactate Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ethyl lactate market size is predicted to reach $3.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%.

The growth in the ethyl lactate market is due to the rise in the food and beverage industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest ethyl lactate market share. Major players in the ethyl lactate market include Corbion NV, Galactic, Vertec BioSolvents Inc., Godavari Biorefineries Ltd., Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co Ltd..

Ethyl Lactate Market Segments
• By Grade: Food Grade, Medical Grade, Industrial Grade, Other Grades
• By Application: Adhesives, Cleaners, Inks, Solvents, Food Additives, Fragrances, Other Applications
• By End User: Food and Beverages, Electronics, Paints and Coatings, Packaging and Printing ink, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Industrial Cleaning, Agrochemicals
• By Geography: The global ethyl lactate market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ethyl lactate is a natural, organic compound that is produced by the fermentation of lactic acid and ethanol. It is a colorless liquid with a mild, sweet, and fruity taste. It is used as a solvent for cellulose acetate, cellulose ethers, and nitrocellulose.
The main grades of ethyl lactate are food grade, medical grade, industrial grade, and others. Food-grade ethyl lactate is a type of organic compound that is used as a food additive in the food and beverage industry. It is used in several applications including adhesives, cleaners, inks, solvents, food additives, fragrances, and others by various end users such as food and beverages, electronics, paints and coatings, packaging and printing ink, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care, industrial cleaning, and agrochemicals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ethyl Lactate Market Characteristics
3. Ethyl Lactate Market Trends And Strategies
4. Ethyl Lactate Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ethyl Lactate Market Size And Growth
……
27. Ethyl Lactate Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Ethyl Lactate Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

