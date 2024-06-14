Wireless Connectivity Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Wireless Connectivity Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Wireless Connectivity Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wireless connectivity market size is predicted to reach $227.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.

The growth in the wireless connectivity market is due to growing internet penetration rates. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest wireless connectivity market share. Major players in the wireless connectivity market include Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Incorporated, Broadcom Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors.

Wireless Connectivity Market Segments

• By Type: LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network), Cellular M2M (Machine-to-machine), WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network), Satellite (GNSS) Global Navigation Satellite System, WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network)

• By Deployment: Control Devices, Gateways, Cloud

• By Technology: Bluetooth, WI-FI, Ultra-Wideband, NFC, Cellular, Zigbee

• By End Use: Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Automotive and Transportation, Other End Uses

• By Geography: The global wireless connectivity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Wireless networks are computer networks that are not connected by any form of cable. A wireless connectivity network enables devices to stay connected to the network while roaming freely without being linked to any wires.

The major types of wireless connectivity are LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network), cellular M2M (Machine-to-Machine), WPAN (Wireless Personal Area Network), satellite (GNSS) Global Navigation Satellite System and WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network). A wireless local area network (WLAN) is a wireless distribution method for two or more devices. The various deployment mode involved is control devices, gateways and cloud with technology involving Bluetooth, wi-fi, ultra-wideband, NFC, cellular and ZigBee. It is used for various end users such as wearable devices, healthcare, consumer electronics, building automation, automotive and transportation and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Wireless Connectivity Market Characteristics

3. Wireless Connectivity Market Trends And Strategies

4. Wireless Connectivity Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Wireless Connectivity Market Size And Growth

……

27. Wireless Connectivity Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Wireless Connectivity Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

