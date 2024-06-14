White Wine Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

White Wine Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “White Wine Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the white wine market size is predicted to reach $51.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the white wine market is due to the rise in the consumption of wine. Europe region is expected to hold the largest white wine market share. Major players in the white wine market include E. & J. Gallo Winery, Caviro S.c.a., Grupo Peñaflor S.A., The Wine Group Inc., Accolade Wines Australia Limited, Casella Family Brands Pty Ltd.

White Wine Market Segments

• By Type: Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Viognier, Torrontes, Albarino, Other types

• By Body Type: Light Bodied , Medium Bodied, Full-Bodied

• By Sweetness Level: Dry, Semi-Sweet, Sweet

• By Sales Channels: Modern trade, Grocery Store, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce

• By Geography: The global white wine market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

White wine refers to a light-colored wine made from green, yellow, or black grapes without their skins that has a pale-yellow hue. White wine has an average alcohol concentration of 10% ABV (alcohol by volume), ranging from 5% to 14% ABV.

The major types of white wine are chardonnay, pinot grigio, sauvignon blanc, viognier, torrontes, albarino, and others. Chardonnay is a dry white table wine primarily produced from just one type of white grape. Various body types of wine are light-bodied, medium-bodied, and full-bodied. The sweetness levels include dry, semi-sweet, and sweet. Major sales channels involved are modern trade, grocery stores, convenience stores, and e-commerce.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. White Wine Market Characteristics

3. White Wine Market Trends And Strategies

4. White Wine Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. White Wine Market Size And Growth

……

27. White Wine Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. White Wine Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

