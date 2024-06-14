Migration in North Africa: EU Engagement & Policies

MEI’s North Africa & the Sahel Program Director Intissar Fakir and Guillaume Soto-Mayor discuss Soto-Mayor's paper “Libya, Tunisia, and Niger as Case Studies for Counter-Productive Anti-Migration Policies” - including how EU policies reinforce criminal patterns and empower illicit networks in these areas.
