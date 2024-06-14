Media Asset Management Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Media Asset Management Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Media Asset Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the media asset management market size is predicted to reach $13.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.0%.

The growth in the media asset management market is due to the growing digital advertising. North America region is expected to hold the largest media asset management market share. Major players in the media asset management market include Amazon.com Inc., Dalet SA, Imagen Ltd., Prime Focus Technologies Ltd., Sony Group Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VSN Video Stream Networks SL.

Media Asset Management Market Segments

• By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud (SaaS)

• By Organization Size: SMEs (Small And Medium Enterprises), Large Enterprises

• By End-User: Media And Entertainment, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global media asset management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A media asset management (MAM) is a program used to store and manage high-volume video and multimedia files in an organization to form a media library to provide unified and centralized access to important files and saves time in asset retrieval.

The media asset management is deployed on-premises and cloud in SMES (small and medium enterprises) and large enterprises. On-premises refers to software applications and IT infrastructures hosted within the organization or on-site. On-premises media asset management simply deliver digital content with the flexibility of scalable storage and on-demand support services. The media asset management is used by media and entertainment, BFSI, government, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and other end-users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Media Asset Management Market Characteristics

3. Media Asset Management Market Trends And Strategies

4. Media Asset Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Media Asset Management Market Size And Growth

……

27. Media Asset Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Media Asset Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

